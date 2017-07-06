'South Park' Season 21 Plot News, Air Date: New Installment to Return to Show's 'Bread and Butter'; Co-creators Ready for the End

Facebook/southpark 'South Park' season 21 will premiere on Aug. 23 on Comedy Central.

"South Park" is very well-known for lampooning notable figures of society and the entertainment world, from former President Bill Clinton to singer Lorde. However, for its upcoming 21st season, the adult animated comedy will be staying away from one Donald J. Trump.

As fans may know, season 20 of "South Park" heavily focused on Trump and his rise in becoming the president of the United States, using Mr. Garrison to represent him. The new season, though, will go back to focusing on the kids of South Park, Colorado.

"This season I want to get back to Cartman dressing up like a robot and [screwing] with Butters," series co-creator Trey Parker told the Los Angeles Times in an interview, "because to me that's the bread and butter of 'South Park': kids being kids and being ridiculous and outrageous but not 'did you see what Trump did last night?'"

Parker said that he and co-creator Matt Stone did not intend to make the whole season 20 about Trump, but they somehow found themselves stuck with the storyline. Parker and Stone have said that more "fart jokes" and less political satire will be incorporated in the new season.

Moreover, "South Park" is expected to go back to its original format, with a different story taking place per episode. More recent seasons of the Comedy Central series have become serialized, but the season 20 finale title, "The End of Serialization as We Know It," seems to hint at a return to its roots.

As for the show's endgame, Parker admitted that he felt that "South Park" was going to get axed when they began dealing with political correctness and introduced PC Principal. And though "South Park" will continue to remain on the air, Parker figures that the end is coming soon.

"The witch hunt is coming. Our day is coming," Parker told the LA Times. "One of these days, out of nowhere, we'll do something and they'll go, 'How dare you!' — and we'll be done."

However, when that day comes, Parker and Stone will have been long prepared for it.

"South Park" season 21 premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 10 p.m. EDT on Comedy Central.