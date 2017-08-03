'South Park' Season 21 Premiere Date News: Comedy Central Delays Release by Three Weeks

Facebook/southpark 'South Park' season 21 will premiere on Sept. 13 on Comedy Central.

The premiere date of "South Park" season 21 has been pushed back three weeks, which means fans will have to wait a while longer before seeing Cartman and the gang back on-screen.

It was previously reported that the upcoming 21st season of "South Park" would bow on Aug. 23. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, its premiere date has been moved to Sept. 13, three weeks after its original date. Comedy Central did not provide a reason for the change.

And while fans may need to wait longer for more "South Park," they will be happy to know that the animated series will be reverting back to its original format. As avid fans may recall, earlier seasons of "South Park" had different storylines per episode. However, more recent cycles utilized season-long arcs.

This much was hinted at by the season 20 finale episode's title, "The End of Serialization as We Know It." Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker confirmed the news as well. They also revealed that the new season will not feature as much Donald Trump as season 20 did.

The previous season followed Mr. Garrison, channeling Donald Trump, as he ran for president of the United States and won. Stone and Parker had anticipated Hillary Clinton to win and structured the season around that idea, but they were ultimately left scrambling when news of Trump's victory broke.

And while the change does not necessarily mean staying away from parodying notable figures, Parker previously revealed that they would like to focus more on the children.

"This season I want to get back to Cartman dressing up like a robot and [screwing] with Butters, because to me that's the bread and butter of 'South Park': kids being kids and being ridiculous and outrageous but not 'did you see what Trump did last night?'" Parker said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"South Park" season 21 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 13, on Comedy Central.