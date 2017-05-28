'South Park' Season 21 Release Date News: Show to Come Back in August; Creators Reveal Difference From Previous Season

"South Park" season 21 will premiere on August 23, Comedy Central has confirmed. Like the last four seasons, there will be 10 episodes in this run as well.

(Photo: Comedy Central)A promotional image for "South Park."

The network teased that this season, which will wrap up on Nov. 10, will have fans endure three dark weeks. First will be in September, another in October and the last one in November, which will be after the eighth episode.

Dark weeks simply mean that there won't be a new episode of "South Park" that will be aired. For the third and final dark week, however, fans can get by the wait by trying out the role-playing game inspired by the series titled "South Park: The Fractured But Whole," set for release on Oct. 18.

"South Park" season 21 will not be heavy on politics. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone revealed during the Bill Simmons podcast that it will not be heavy on President Donald Trump jokes like the previous season.

"We didn't want to make it a big Trump thing, and we kept thinking it was gonna go away and we didn't want to get caught up in just being a political show," Parker explained via Deadline.

"There's plenty of good political comedy out there. We like to dabble in that and do that one week, but then the next week we want to do fart jokes. We love to change tones," he went on to say.

He said how people are now expecting how "South Park" season 21 will "deal with" Trump, but they never thought about how the show's comeback will deal with former president Barack Obama.

"We're not that show and we never were," Parker emphasized. With all that said, fans can expect "South Park" season 21 to dial back on the Trump jokes and bring more "fart jokes."

"South Park" season 21 premieres Wednesday, August 23, at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.