'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' News, Release Date: Gameplay Walkthrough Set in Strip Club, Explains Artifacts

Facebook/southpark 'South Park: The Fractured but Whole' will be released on Oct. 17.

"South Park: The Fractured But Whole" is due to arrive later this year, and the game was recently showcased at Gamescom 2017.

A gameplay walkthrough of the upcoming title was shown and subsequently uploaded online by Ubisoft. The video features Game Director Jason Schroeder and Associate Producer Kimberly Weigend playing through a section of "South Park: The Fractured But Whole."

The gameplay started out with the played character, dubbed New Kid, going into a strip club with his fellow superhero, Scott. After getting important information relating to the stripper Classi from the strip club's backroom, the two superheroes made their way to the front and concluded that they needed to give the DJ a spiked gin and tonic to subdue him long enough so they can call Classi out to the floor.

Schroeder then took his character to the bar to order the drink, but it was too expensive for his character to afford. Instead, they decided to go to the kitchen and collected some items. Finally, the New Kid went behind the bar to steal the gin and tonic, and the bartender did not notice them because they were so short.

After mixing all the ingredients together using the phone app known as Craftsy in the game, Scott and the New Kid gave it to the DJ, who excused himself to go to the bathroom. Scott called out Classi, whom fans of "South Park" may know from season 19. Classi came out but immediately went backstage again after mistaking Scott and the New Kid for cops. The two superheroes followed her to the back, where the New Kid discovered an artifact known as the Bedazzling Orb.

"So artifacts are things you can equip to get yourself stronger in the game," Schroeder explained. "It's kind of like your equipment, but we didn't want you to have to change the way you look in order to be stronger, because this is your superhero brand."

Scott, also known as Captain Diabetes, and the New Kid then needed to battle it out against the other strippers in order to get to Classi.

As previously reported, "South Park: The Fractured But Whole" has been through many delays, but the title is finally scheduled for release on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on Oct. 17.

Watch the gameplay walkthrough below: