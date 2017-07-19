'Southern Charm' News: Spin-Off in the Works, Shep Rose Looks for Love in 'Relationshep'

A new spin-off series featuring "Southern Charm" star Shep Rose looking for the love of his life is already underway.

Facebook/SouthernCharmBravo Shep Rose from "Southern Charm" has a spin-off titled "Relationshep."

One of the Charmers, Rose, will have a spin-off series of his own titled "Relationshep," which will feature the bachelor looking for love through several setups made by his closest friends.

In the second half of the season 4 finale of "Southern Charm," which aired on July 17, followers of the show were graced with a snippet of Rose's upcoming spin-off series. The fiery teaser for "Relationshep" is already out, courtesy of PEOPLE.

According to Rose, he traveled around the country to meet dates that his cast mates from "Southern Charm" set him up with. The bachelor stopped by Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, New York and several other states in his search for love.

Rose shared that the two people who kept him in high spirits during his journey in "Relationship" were Thomas Ravenel and Cameran Eubanks, both of whom are part of the "Southern Charm" cast.

Meanwhile, one of Rose's closest friends, Landon Clements, differentiated "Relationshep" from "The Bachelor" series.

"It's not just Shep and random girls. He's being set up by all of us with our friends ... This isn't a cattle call of women. This is people, like, 'I seriously think you might have some sparks with this girl,'" Clements explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Clements then added that she set up Shep with a few girls in Los Angeles, while the other Charmers dragged the bachelor to states all over the country. But even though Shep does the courting in the girl's hometown, Clements said that whoever he picks will have to follow him back to Charleston.

The reality star also said that the reason why she and the rest of their friends got involved in Shep's dating life was because they're such a close-knit group.

"Whoever Shep dates is, inevitably, dating all of us, too," the Charmer said.

"Relationshep" will premiere on Bravo later this year.