SpaceX Latest News Update August 2017: Falcon 9's Dragon Vehicle Set to Launch at the LC-39A This Week

Wikimedia Commons/Bruno Sanchez-Andrade Nuño The main headquarters of SpaceX in Hawthorne, California

Elon Musk's aerospace manufacturer and space transport services firm Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) is set to launch the Dragon vehicle to the International Space Station (ISS) through the Falcon 9 rocket from the iconic LC-39A of the Kennedy Space Center later this week.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, the Dragon vehicle will deliver several supplies and science experiments to the crew at the ISS using the Falcon 9 CRS-12 rocket from SpaceX that serves as a resupply mission. It will use the same launch pad that was utilized by the historic Apollo 11 Saturn V when it brought the first men to the moon back in 1969.

Space Coast Daily reveals that the launch window for Dragon vehicle's mission will start at 12:56 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, Musk recently teased on his Instagram account that "the world's most powerful rocket" called the SpaceX Falcon Heavy is scheduled to launch into space from Florida's Kennedy Space Center in November 2017.

In his post, Musk shows a video simulation of the launch with the caption: "First draft animation of the Falcon Heavy three core launch. FH is twice the thrust of the next largest rocket currently flying and ~2/3 thrust of the Saturn V moon rocket. Lot that can go wrong in the November launch."

First draft animation of the Falcon Heavy three core launch. FH is twice the thrust of the next largest rocket currently flying and ~2/3 thrust of the Saturn V moon rocket. Lot that can go wrong in the November launch ... A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Aug 4, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

This will be a major challenge for SpaceX, but the company's CEO promises to do his best to keep up with the expectations.

According to BGR, one of the biggest challenges for the maiden voyage of the Falcon Heavy space craft is the ambitious plans to recover and reuse the rocket's center portion and side boosters in the future. But to be able to do this, the components have to land safely back to the ground first with the help of a droneship that will be located 400 miles off Florida's east coast.

More details about the launch of the Falcon Heavy are expected to be announced by SpaceX soon.