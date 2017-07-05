SpaceX Launch of Intelsat 35e Postponed; Same Issues from 1st Attempt Cause Launch to Be Aborted

Facebook/SpaceX SpaceX launch of Intelsat 35e was postponed until further notice.

The second attempt of SpaceX to launch their Falcon 9 rocket was aborted seconds before lift-off due to the same issues that arose in the initial trial.

NASA Space Flight confirmed that SpaceX had initially planned to launch the Falcon 9 last Sunday, July 2, to carry the Intelsat 35e – a commercial communications satellite – from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

However, seconds before lift-off, the launch was aborted, which was initiated by SpaceX computers. The same happened in the second attempt the following day.

SpaceX released a statement on Twitter explaining that the second attempt to launch was aborted due to a violation of criteria.

"Standing down today due to a violation of abort criteria, vehicle/payload in good health, next launch opportunity tomorrow, July 4th!" the statement reads.

However, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk countered their statement by explaining that the Falcon 9 will be undergoing full evaluation before setting a launch date.

"We're going to spend the 4th doing a full review of rocket & pad systems. Launch no earlier than 5th/6th. Only one chance to get it right," Musk's post reads.

CNBC reported that SpaceX announced during the live broadcast for the Falcon 9's launch that the issues that appeared last Sunday were already fixed. However, SpaceX will continue to search for the issues that are causing the Falcon 9 to abort its launch.

According to TechCrunch, the cause of the Falcon 9 discontinuing its launch is an automated computer cut-off taking place because the rocket guidance system was shut down.

However, upon checking the Falcon 9's systems, there appeared to be no issues detected. SpaceX has yet to confirm that the Falcon 9 is cleared for take-off and when they will be able to proceed with the launch.