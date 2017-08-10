'Speechless' Season 2 Air Date, Latest News: The DiMeos Return in September; Maya's Life Before Motherhood to Be Explored?

Facebook/SpeechlessABC Promotional banner for the second season of ABC's family comedy series, "Speechless," premiering on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

With only a little more than a month away from the season 2 premiere, ABC's family comedy series, "Speechless," has proven, yet again, why it deserves to stay.

The series has just taken home the trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming at the recently held 2017 Television Critics Association Awards. According to an article by TV Line, the Minnie Driver-starrer beat out fellow nominees, "Doc McStuffins," "Elena of Avalor," "Sesame Street," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," and "Odd Squad."

The awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel located in Beverly Hills, California, and were attended by cast members Jon Ross Bowie, Mason Cook, Micah Fowler, and Cedric Yarbrough.

Following the said event, Bowie, who plays the DiMeo patriarch, Jimmy, went on Instagram to express his gratitude to the TCA and all the critics who have given their support to the show since day one.

Filming for the forthcoming second season has already begun. In a Twitter update by Cook, who plays the DiMeo middle child, Ray, last Saturday, Aug. 5, the young actor announced that he just got his first call time and eventually hashtagged his post with #BackToReality and #SummersOver.

There is currently not much information about the upcoming season. However, actress Driver, who plays the DiMeo matriarch, Maya, previously told the Los Angeles Times that Maya's life outside of her relationship with JJ (Fowler) will be explored in season 2.

She further revealed the topics of the conversations she had with the showrunners, which included the path Maya was planning to take on before she got pregnant with her eldest son. The series may also return to that point in time when she finally gave birth to a child with a severe disability.

"Do we return to some of that? Do we try to find that as JJ becoming more independent? Does Maya get her previous life?" Driver went on to say.

Fans can find out when "Speechless" season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.