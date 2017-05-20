'Speechless' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: The DiMeos to Return Later This Year For More Realistic Family Comedy

JJ (Micah Fowler) is off to camp for 10 weeks of summer, complete with 70 days worth of outfits and underwear, and the scene-stealing memory of his loving mother Maya (Minnie Driver) arriving at camp on a helicopter to help ease him through his stay.

Facebook/SpeechlessABCA screenshot of mother and son, Maya (Minnie Driver) and JJ (Micah Fowler) from the season 1 finale of “Speechless.”

Although fans of "Speechless" may probably not see just how JJ's fun summer goes, except maybe for a flashback or two, there is enough fulfillment in knowing that the freshman comedy series will be back later this year for a second season.

Deadline reports that the show has become one of ABC's strongest new comedy series, alongside its fellow newcomer "American Housewife." The show has gained praise for its realistic portrayal of a family with a special needs child, and it has averaged a 2.0 rating among adults 18–49 in Live+7 in its recently concluded first season.

The series may have often focused on the adventures and misadventures of JJ, a boy with cerebral palsy who strives for as much independence as he can get away with, but his family's constant love and support has also won over the show's audiences.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, John Ross Bowie, who plays the DiMeo patriarch Jimmy, shared how "incredibly moving" it's been to interact with the community of people with special needs and their families, especially when they shot the Oscar party episode wherein they featured kids with cerebral palsy and autism, among others.

"All of their parents and the kids themselves were just gushing about the show and how they finally feel represented on television for the first time and in a real, holistic way," Bowie said.

At the moment, there are still no details about what the second season will be about. By the end of the first season finale, Ray (Mason Cook) met a girl, Taylor (Sedona James), who agreed to be his summer pen pal girlfriend, much to his delight. But can this relationship last beyond summer?

Jimmy and Dylan (Kyla Kenedy) also enjoyed a father-daughter bonding moment, which will most likely be repeated in the next season. Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) blew off a potential summer fling in order to accompany Maya to JJ's camp. Will he ever get a second chance?

As for Maya, will she ever manage to survive her first summer without JJ to do fun summer activities with?

"Speechless" season 2 is set to premiere later this year on the same Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. ET timeslot.