'Speechless' Season 2 Premiere, Spoilers: Can the DiMeos Survive More Challenges and Hilarious Situations in Show's Second Year?

ABC's family comedy series "Speechless" will be back this fall for its sophomore season. How much has JJ (Micah Fowler) changed after spending 10 weeks on his own in summer camp?

As of the moment, no detail has been released regarding the plot of the upcoming second season. However, the first season finale may have left some hints about what fans can expect when the series returns later this year. And what fans are hoping for the most is for JJ's time at summer camp to be shown, even if through snippets of flashback.

It can be recalled that the DiMeo's special needs child insisted on going to camp on his own instead of doing the usual mother–son summer activities he has been enduring for years. Initially, her wheelchair-bound son's desire for independence did not sit well with Maya (Minnie Driver). She didn't like it, not just because she was about to miss out on a whole summer of May-Jay bonding, but also because she worried JJ might not make it through camp life.

In the end, Maya finally realized the fact that, sooner or later, she was going to have to let JJ go to explore and experience the world on his own.

For his part, JJ also realized that no matter how much independence he had, he would always need to know that his mother was there to support him all the way.

But were Maya's initially fears really unfounded? Will JJ survive camp life without his mom or Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) to assist him? Will Maya really be able to overcome her anxieties and not end up finding ways to spy on JJ at camp?

The DiMeos may not be a perfect family, but they do always try to be the perfect support system for JJ. What other challenges will they have to overcome together when the series enters its second year?

In the recent Comedy Showrunner Roundtable held by The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Scott Silveri described writing his own experiences into the show as "liberating." Silveri grew up in a household with a nonverbal brother much like JJ. But more than anything, Silveri hoped to celebrate how a family can bond together to make it work despite the challenges of having a special needs child.

"I feel like you can take whatever challenge is thrown your way and wallow in it or turn it into something. You can curse the heavens or you can band together and make it work. And that's what my mom did. That's what my dad did. And I wanted to celebrate that at every turn. This (the show) is intended to be a love letter to my mom and my dad," Silveri said, as transcribed by International Business Times.