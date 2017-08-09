'Spelunky' Creator Derek Yu Teases About a Collection of 50 Games

UFO 50 official website "UFO 50" arrives next year.

As an open source, indie platform video game, "Spelunky" was one of the titles that received a colossal success when it was released back in 2008. While the developers have teased about an upcoming game title, no one really knew what to expect until reports revealed that it has finally dropped the veil. "UFO 50" combines the minds and skills set of five indie video game developers and it is slotted to be released next year.

"UFO 50" is not just one game. It is a collection of single-player and multiplayer games across an impressive range of genres. It includes role-playing games, shooter games, puzzle games, and more, while being offered the nostalgic experience of 8-bit graphics. Despite the look and feel of "UFO 50," the developers also revealed that it will be filled with new ideas and modern game design sensibilities.

The project is being pushed forward by "Spelunky" creator Derek Yu, "Ridiculous Fishing" creator Eirik Suhrke, "Time Barons" creator Jon Perry, "Spunk and Moxie" creator Paul Hubans, and "Downwell" creator Ojiro Fumoto. According to reports, each of the title in the collection of 50 may take hundreds of hours to finish, which is bound to keep gamers occupied for a while. The graphic design is also limited to a number of things, including a 32-color palette. In a sense, it is reminiscent of what the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) had to offer back in the day, while at the same time, integrating more modern features in the restrictive environment.

The developers of "UFO 50" have yet to give the gaming community a specific release date, but it is slated to be available for PC users by next year. As for the consoles, fans are speculating it might have a version for Nintendo's NES Classic. Regardless, further details are expected to come in the next few months.