'Spider-Man' Gameplay News: Map 4 to 6 Times Bigger than 'Sunset Overdrive'

At this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Sony unveiled new details of its upcoming PlayStation 4-exclusive title "Spider-Man." Developers say the game's map will be so large that defeating enemies will be quite the task for the superhero.

"The map size is probably four to six times that of Sunset Overdrive," Insomniac community director James Stevenson shared.. "Sunset Overdrive" is an open-world third-person shooter video game that Insomniac developed for Microsoft. It launched in 2014 for Xbox One consoles.

While "Sunset Overdrive" features an expansive world, it is also filled with numerous side quests and other activities that players can indulge in. So far, it is unclear if "Spider-Man" will come with extra activities.

During Sony's press conference at E3, the studio also teased a trailer for its upcoming title. Fans of the comic books will surely be pleased with the PS4-exclusive, as the game is filled with references from the comics. On the other hand, "Spider-Man" will feature an original storyline, one that has not been done in the books or in film. In terms of gameplay, players will be given access to various types of ways to attack the opponents. But flinging bad guys off skyscrapers is not one of them.

"This isn't a retelling of his origin story; our Spider-Man features a 23-year-old Peter Parker who has become a masterful Spider-Man. While he may be more experienced, Peter and Spider-Man's worlds continue to collide as he tries to juggle them," creative director Bryan Intihar stated..

One of the supervillains that Spider-Man will be up against is Mr. Negative. He runs a soup kitchen in Chinatown called F.E.A.S.T. Project, and in his spare time he wreaks havoc. Although the game has plenty of villains, the spotlight will shine on Mr. Negative because of his personal connection to the hero's story. Peter Parker's Aunt May is one of the volunteers in Mr. Negative's soup kitchen.

"Spider-Man" is slated to launch sometime in 2018 for PS4 consoles.