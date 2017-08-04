'Spider-Man: Homecoming' News: Concept Art Features Different Design for Vulture's Costume

Facebook/SpiderManMovie Promotional photo for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

New concept art for the Marvel movie "Spider-Man: Homecoming" was released the previous week and featured another design for the wing suit donned by The Vulture. Although the character wore a sleek suit in the movie, it was apparent Marvel also looked over several other designs for the villain's costume.

The new concept art of the Vulture's suit revealed what the villain could have looked like had Marvel chosen a different design for his costume. The art was shared on Instagram by "Spider-Man: Homecoming" concept illustrator Rodney Fuentebella, who designed several costumes for the character for Marvel to choose from.

"Here is one of my takes on the Vulture from Spider-Man Homecoming. So much fun working on this project. Tried something with a lot of alien type tech. Enjoy!" he captioned his Instagram post.

Unlike the Vulture's costume featured in the movie, the one in the concept art is more alien-inspired because of its added features, including the limbs that give the costume a sense of adroitness. It is also remarkable for its winged exoskeleton, which is significantly bigger than the Vulture's costume in the movie.

Another notable feature of the costume in Fuentabella's concept art is the presence of wings that seem to be less flexible compared to the foldable wings of Vulture's costume in the movie. All things considered, it is safe to say that Vulture's costume in the concept art pretty much suits a villain's costume, but it does not seem to perfectly fit the nature of its wearer if Vulture's character and background will be included in the equation.

Since "Spider-Man: Homecoming" hit theaters weeks ago, the movie has successfully surpassed the domestic box office earnings of "The Amazing Spider-Man" films. It is also considered now to be one of the most well-reviewed Marvel films this year, with both critics and fans commending the different aspects of the film.