'Spider-Man: Homecoming' News: Donald Glover Not Closing His Doors to MCU

Now that he is done with his stint in the successful "Spider-Man: Homecoming" movie, some of Donald Glover's fans are wondering if the actor will ever appear in a Marvel film again. Recently, the actor sat down to talk about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he teased that he might still appear in one of its movies if the studio asked him to.

Glover's role in the recent "Spider-Man: Homecoming" film was small but necessary in setting up his character's return as the Prowler.

In the movie, Glover played the role of a criminal named Aaron Davis, Miles Morales' uncle who was looking to buy some weapons from Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture, who is played by Michael Keaton. One of his scenes showed him making a deal with the latter's associates. His last appearance in the flick was a scene where he met with the web slinger and told him what he knew about Toomes' whereabouts. He also advised the boy, "You gotta get better at this part of the job."

In an interview after the release of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the actor revealed that he is not ruling out a future appearance in a Marvel film, especially since his role in the recent movie might be significant if Marvel decides to make a "Spider-Man" spinoff focusing on Miles Morales, who is known in comic books as the first black Spider-Man.

For years, the actor has been linked to the "Spider-Man" franchise. In 2010, he was in the running to get the role of the web slinger in "The Amazing Spider-Man.". He also lent his voice previously to Miles Morales' in the "Ultimate Spider-Man."

Although Glover is interested in being part of another Marvel film in the future, his next involvement with the MCU might not be anytime soon. Currently, he is wrapping up his work on Star Wars' Han Solo's standalone movie and is preparing for his next project, the sophomore season of "Atlanta."