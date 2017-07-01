'Spider-Man: Homecoming' News: New Report Sheds Light On Marvel and Sony's Deal

Facebook/SpiderManMoviePromotional photo for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

A recent report about the deal between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures concerning "Spider-Man" surfaced recently, shedding light on how the two giant studios came up with the agreement and what they specifically agreed on as far as finances were concerned.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, Sony Pictures realized that something had to be done following the unfavorable turnout of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." Thinking about the possible ways to breathe life back into the "Spider-Man" franchise, the studio considered releasing a new standalone series, as well as reintroducing the web slinger in the film "Sinister Six," which unfortunately was eventually scrapped.

Since both ideas were found to be too complicated, the deal that came up with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" did not materialize until one fateful meeting took place between Marvel Entertainment CEO Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter and Sony's Michael Lynton and Amy Pascal sometime in early 2015. During the said meeting, Perlmutter suggested rebooting Spider-Man through a new movie. When Sony gave Marvel the green light to use the popular character in their cinematic universe, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" came to life.

Financially, the deal was not that complicated for both parties. Sony was in charge of funding the movie's production and release, as well as taking care of Marvel's producers fee. Hence, it will be Sony that will take home all the profits from the film. Meanwhile, Marvel derives its profits from the merchandising rights of the character. That means that while Sony has the movie rights for Spider-Man, Marvel is still allowed to use the character without having to pay much for it.

Talking about the deal, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said: "We've been able to create this cinematic universe that now provides that backdrop onto which you can put Peter Parker and have that dynamic he was always meant to have. To Amy's credit and to Michael Lynton's credit, they realized this was the best thing for the character."