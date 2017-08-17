'Spider-Man: Homecoming' News: One Poster For the Movie Was Actually Tom Holland Asleep

Facebook/SpiderManMovie Promotional photo for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is one of this year's highest-grossing superhero films. In the months leading up to its release, Marvel ramped up its marketing campaign, debuting posters to promote the film. One of these was remarkable for receiving mixed reactions from fans. However, this image also had a secret.

Of all the posters unveiled prior to "Spider-Man: Homecoming's" release, there was one that drew mixed reactions from fans as some said they did not like it due to its alleged lack of visual appeal. However, that did not stop them from talking about it.

In the said poster, Spider-Man was lying on a bench next to a body of water. He had on his decathlon uniform and had earphones plugged into his ears. A number of fans found the poster unexceptional, as though it had been created by an amateur artist. Unlike previous "Spider-Man: Homecoming" posters where the web slinger was shown making his way through the air or across buildings in New York City, the said poster featured the hero in a completely tranquil state.

Recently, however, it was revealed that the memorable poster was actually a snap of Tom Holland on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and not simply an image intended as promo material for the film.

In an interview during their promo tour for the film, Holland addressed the origin of the said poster and revealed that it all started with him falling asleep on the set.

"Interesting story about that poster is that it's actually me asleep. That's not part of the movie, that's me in-between takes asleep. We were shooting this scene and I was just really tired that day, and I was just asleep on the floor, and the photographer took a picture," he said. Holland reveled that even he was surprised to learn that the production team had decided to turn his photo into a poster.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" offers a lighter take on the web slinger and is the most recent addition to Marvel and Sony's long list of blockbuster films.