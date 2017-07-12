'Spider-Man: Homecoming' News: Post-Credit Scenes Feature Scorpion, Captain America; Hint at Sinister Six

Facebook/SpiderManMovie Promotional photo for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" hit theaters recently and instantly became a success at the box office. Since the movie premiered, fans have been going over the various elements of the film, especially its post-credit scenes.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is the latest Marvel film to be released, and just like other films under the MCU banner, its post-credit scenes also tease the next installment of the franchise. Fans who have watched the film may have noticed that it actually has two post-credit scenes, one that is serious and one that is more comical. One of the post-credit scenes features the battle between the web slinger and Vulture, aka Adrian Toomes, while the other one centers on Captain America.

For the scene involving Toomes (Michael Keaton), there are speculations that the character will be back in the next installment to team up with other villains, paving the way for the Sinister Six. At the end of the movie, Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, chose to save him from death so he could deliver him to jail.

Meanwhile, the mid-credit scene shows Toomes being approached by another sinister-looking inmate named Mac Gargan, aka Scorpion, who also hates Parker for being the reason for his incarceration. After talking with him, Toomes said, "I've got some friends on the outside," hinting of a future team-up.

Previously, director Jon Watts teased that Vulture and Scorpion might join forces in the future installments of the franchise. However, the question of many is if Vulture will ever return

The other post-credit scene featured Chris Evans as he appears as Captain America on a TV screen. The scene looks just like one of the many educational videos shown throughout the movie, playing in classrooms at Parker's school. In the said scene, the Avenger talks about patience and how it does not always get rewarded.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is now playing in theaters.