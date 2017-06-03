'Spider-Man: Homecoming' News, Release Date: Former 'Spider-Man' Star Kirsten Dunst Openly Criticizes Sony's 'Spider-Man' Reboots

Former "Spider-Man" star Kirsten Dunst is not impressed with Sony's "Spider-Man" reboots. Recently, the actress talked about her thoughts on the reboots, where she accused Sony of exploiting the popular superhero narrative for money.

Facebook/ Spider-Man'Spider-Man: Homecoming' premieres July 7.

In Sam Raimi's version of the "Spider-Man" trilogy, Dunst played the love interest, Mary Jane Watson, of the superhero that was played by Tobey Maguire.

For the first time in a recent interview, she gave the most straightforward criticism she has ever given to the studio and its "Spider-Man" restarts.

After claiming that they had made the best "Spider-Man" films, Dunst said in a Marie Claire interview: "They're just milking that cow for money. It's so obvious. You know what I mean," referring to Sony.

Although that was the most direct negative remark she had ever made about the reboots, Dunst had already hinted of her negative perception of the recent "Spider-Man" reiterations.

In a previous interview with Variety, when she was asked about her thoughts on the upcoming reboot, she said, "I don't care."

Dunst added, "Everyone likes our 'Spider-Man.' C'mon, am I right or what? Listen, I'd rather be in the first ones than the new ones."

Being one of the more popular superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the story of the web-slinger has been adapted into films and TV series several times. Its first major movie adaptation was that of Raimi's 2002 film that featured Maguire as Peter Parker and Dunst as Mary Jane Watson. The film eventually got two sequels in 2004 and 2007.

Following Raimi's trilogy, Hollywood came up with a reboot in 2012, titled "The Amazing Spider-Man." It starred Andrew Garfield as the web-slinger. The film got a sequel in 2014 but ended on a divisive note.

Sony then decided to give "Spider-Man" a fresh start and re-introduced the superhero in "Captain America: Civil War," with Tom Holland portraying a younger Spider-Man this time.

The upcoming "Spider-Man" film will be the third film without Mary Jane Watson since Garfield's Spider-Man character was linked to Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is set to hit theaters on July 7.