'Spider-Man: Homecoming' News, Release Date: New Movie Clip Features Ned Discovering Peter's Secret

A new clip from "Spider-Man: Homecoming" was recently released, and it features a comedic look at the moment Peter's best friend, Ned, discovers his secret double life as a superhero.

Facebook/ Spider-Man'Spider-Man: Homecoming' premieres July 7.

The movie clip was first featured at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7. The clip, which lasts a little over a minute and a half, was subsequently uploaded by Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube.

It opens with Tom Holland's Spider-Man scaling the side of his apartment building, presumably returning home from a night of crime-fighting. He slowly and quietly opens his bedroom windows and crawls inside. But he does not crawl the normal way; instead, he crawls on the ceiling and makes his way to his bedroom door, taking his mask off in the process. He proceeds to silently shut the door, careful not to make any noise that would cause Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) to check on him.

However, his careful quest becomes moot when he turns around and finds that his identity has been discovered by none other than his best friend, Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds, who was let inside his room by Aunt May. The surprised Ned drops the unfinished lego model of the Death Star from "Star Wars," and it is clear that he does not even care that their little project has been destroyed.

"You're the Spider-Man," Ned says, panting in shock. "From YouTube."

Peter tries to reason with him, saying he is not the web-slinging hero, but Ned is already too far along the truth to be convinced otherwise. Upon finding out that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) made his new and improved suit, Ned is even more shocked. He asks his best friend if he is a member of the Avengers now.

"Yeah, basically," Peter says, before begging Ned not to tell anyone.

The clip also features an exchange between Peter and Zendaya's Michelle, who questions the nervous teen about what he is hiding. "I'm just kidding. I don't care. Bye," she says in the end.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" swings into U.S. theaters on July 7.