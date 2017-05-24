'Spider-Man: Homecoming' News, Release Date: New Trailer To Land On Wednesday?

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is less than two months away, and it looks like Sony Pictures is just about ready to release another trailer for the highly anticipated superhero flick.

Facebook/Spider-Man'Spider-Man: Homecoming' premieres July 7.

According to Comicbook.com, the Twitter account for Sony Pictures India recently tweeted that a new trailer will be unveiled on Wednesday. The big reveal was made through the use of a gif image.

And while a new trailer definitely seems exciting, the tweet has since been deleted. It is unknown if the post was just a fluke and was never intended to be shared. Regardless, fans are keeping their fingers crossed that another trailer will make it online.

As pointed out by the publication, there are already several clips and teasers for "Spider-Man: Homecoming" as part of Sony's marketing campaign. In fact, earlier this month, Sony released a clip that sees Ned (Jacob Batalon) discovering that his best friend Peter (Tom Holland), is actually Spider-Man. However, it does not seem likely that all of these videos combined will ultimately spoil the film.

A new "Spider-Man: Homecoming" cover was also recently released by Empire Online. The poster sees the titular hero calmly perched on top of a train in New York City. In the background, the Avengers tower can be seen.

It is also apparent that the Spidey suit has seen some upgrades, with Peter's wrists obviously showing off technology from Stark Industries. One of those contraptions houses a GPS system, with everything designed by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, who will also be making an appearance in the upcoming film.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" will see Peter trying to balance his personal life with his secret life as a superhero. Tired of not being taken seriously, he will attempt to take on bad guys all on his own, but it looks like he will bite off more than he can chew.

Catch the film when it premieres in U.S. theaters on July 7.