'Spider-Man: Homecoming' News, Release Date: Tom Holland Reveals Some Details About Zendaya's Character

It will not be long before Marvel fans finally see Tom Holland don the web slinger's famous red suit again. After debuting in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016, Holland's movie, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," will hit theaters next month and it will feature a slew of new faces. One of them is Zendaya, who will play a new character named Michelle.

Facebook/ Spider-Man'Spider-Man: Homecoming' premieres July 7.

In the featurette titled "A Fan's Guide to Spider-Man: Homecoming," which was released recently by the Disney Channel, lead star Holland talked about Michelle and her role in the web slinger's life. According to him, the film will feature her appearing in places where Peter and Ned are and following the two characters most of the time.

"She is a sort of weird, dorky, kind of closed-off character," Holland explained. "But she seems to follow Peter and Ned [Leeds] around quite a lot."

Holland went on to commend Zendaya for bringing something "very cool," unique and interesting to her character.

Since Zendaya's role in the upcoming movie was confirmed, speculations about who Michelle is have been around for the last couple of months. Although some fans raised speculations that she could be Mary Jane's reincarnation, Zendaya was previously quick to deny the rumors and said that she would not be just another Mary Jane.

As of now, little is known about Zendaya's character except for the tidbits of details revealed by Holland. Other than the fact that Michelle is reportedly weird, brainy and attends the same school as Peter, fans barely know anything about her.

Despite the mystery surrounding Michelle, many fans find it quite interesting that she has always been present in the marketing materials for "Spider-Man: Homecoming." For some, that might mean there is more to her character than Peter's mere loner schoolmate.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 7.