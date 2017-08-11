'Spider-Man: Homecoming' News: Stunning Japanese Manga Poster Unveiled

Facebook/SpiderManMovie Promotional photo for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

To celebrate the arrival of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Japan, the official Twitter account for the movie's Japanese release has unveiled a new picturesque poster of the web slinger. The image was so stunning that fans could not help but compare it with the ones used in marketing the movie in America.

The new Japanese poster showed Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Michael Keaton's Vulture as they battle and fly high above the New York skyline, while Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man seemingly tries to follow them but fails to keep up.

Aside from the fact that the poster perfectly captures the action scene from a bird's eye view, what makes this Japanese poster even more captivating is that it was created in manga comic book style. Unlike the American posters, its portrayal of the tension between the web slinger and his adversary is so clear despite being textless, to the extent that it looks as if it was taken directly from the "Spider-Man" Homecoming" comic book.

Considering how "Spider-Man: Homecoming" performed at the global box office, there is no doubt that Marvel's marketing posters released prior to its premiere date were effective. However, the movie is still showing in other countries around the world, so the studio may need to do some more marketing for it. In Japan, the new poster definitely makes the grade as it has proven to be a significant creative improvement from the ones that were released previously in other places, which fell short in paying reverence to the origins of the character and in depicting the hero in animated and lively ways.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" first hit theaters in early July and has since earned more than $676 million at the global box office. The movie is the third highest-grossing superhero film this 2017, next to "Wonder Woman" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."