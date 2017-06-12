'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Release Date, Latest News: Sony Releases International Sneak Peek Featuring Web-Slinger's Upgraded Suit

Sony has just released the most recent international promo trailer for "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and it offered a glimpse of the web slinger's upgraded Stark technology suit. If there is one thing that makes this clip different from the last round of trailers from previous "Spider-Man" films, it is that it did not reveal as many scenes from the upcoming movie as the previous trailers did.

Facebook/SpiderManMoviePromotional photo for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

The new clip offered a sneak peek of a scene from "Captain America: Civil War," which intended to connect "Spider-Man: Homecoming" to the Marvel Universe. In the said scene, Spider-Man is getting his new suit after enlisting in Team Iron Man and engaging in an airport battle that put the web slinger in the spotlight. Although the scene was just a small one in "Civil War," it did show how Spider-Man actually made his way into Marvel's league of superheroes.

Aside from Spider-Man's new suit, another highlight of the most recent international trailer was the superhero's A.I. and web-shooting styles, including the Ricochet Web which combined Spider-Man's classic lore with cutting-edge technology. These styles are not new to "Spider-Man" comic book readers. In the original comics, the Marvel hero actually has the ability to create different web combos.

The latest international sneak peek is a shortened version of the previous trailer, which showed Spider-Man trying on his new suit. Interestingly, Tom Holland recently described the suit as "the best iPhone ever" because of its wide range of new abilities, which include a built-in A.I. and various web shooters.

Directed by Jon Watts, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" will follow Peter Parker/ Spider-Man as he navigates his newly discovered identity as the web-slinging superhero. After being thrilled by his experience with the Avengers in "Captain America: Civil War," he tries to live a normal life again. However, he will be forced to assume his other persona when Vulture emerges as the new villain and starts to threaten the ones he loves.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" hits theaters on July 7.