'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Release Date, News: Director Previews Spidey's Improved Suit; New Images Released

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is swinging into theaters this July, and the titular superhero has a new suit to flaunt come its premiere. Designed by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), the new and improved Spidey suit naturally has "lots of bells and whistles."

Jon Watts previewed the suit recently to the Los Angeles Times and, needless to say, the suit packs a whole lot of features. However, it also took a lot of hard work to achieve the output they have now.

"We were tasked with trying to build a practical suit that looked like the perfect computer-generated suit they had made for 'Civil War.' That was very complicated, and I assume extremely stressful for Louise [Frogley, costume designer]," Watts told the publication.

Spider-Man's new suit comes equipped with an advanced GPS system on his wrist, a spider drone that detaches itself from the suit's chest, an upgraded web shooter and more.

New images from the upcoming movie have also been released. One image from Entertainment Weekly sees Spider-Man in between rows of cages, carrying a yellow backpack. Another one from Empire Online sees Peter Parker, sans suit, jumping over a fence at his school.

"We've seen the billionaire. We've seen the god. We've seen the soldier. Now we get to see the kid," star Tom Holland told Empire Online.

It looks like the movie does emphasize on Peter being a kid, thrust into the role of a superhero. This much was apparent in the film's second official trailer, released in March. The trailer features Peter's wise-cracking persona, as well as his desire to become a superhero and be a part of the Avengers. It is clear that he wants to prove himself capable of undertaking the same tasks as any other superhero, but Iron Man thinks he is not ready for the job.

The trailer also sees Michael Keaton's villain, the Vulture, and the incredible moment Spider-Man tries to keep two halves of a large ship from fully breaking apart.

