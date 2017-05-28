'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Release Date, News: New Clip Focuses on Michael Keaton as The Vulture

With just a few weeks left before it is officially out in theaters, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" continues to thrill fans with new footage and snaps from the upcoming film. The past week, Marvel released a new clip from the movie and it featured Adrian Toomes, aka The Vulture, going ballistic.

The said clip centers on Michael Keaton's character and sheds light on how he transforms from a mere thief to a supervillain who wears a super suit. In the clip, he noted to his henchman that "the world's changing."

In the new footage, a NY 1 TV news report from the "Department of Damage Control" urges viewers to immediately hand over all the "alien and exotic materials" that are still in their custody after the Battle of New York. The report says that around 15 tons of the said materials remain uncollected in the aftermath of the battle and are still scattered throughout the Tri-State area. The battle being referred to in the clip is the one that happened in "The Avengers."

The clip featured The Vulture's crew asking him if they should surrender all the alien debris that they have, but the villain tells them that they should keep it. "The world's changing. It's time to change, too," The Vulture said towards the end of the video.

The upcoming installment of the "Spider-Man" franchise will showcase The Vulture as the main villain. Keaton's being part of the cast is expected to add more thrill and weight to the film, considering how he brilliantly portrayed his roles in his previous films, especially in "The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance."

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" will focus on Peter Parker as he attends a high school for gifted kids and tries to impress his new benefactor, Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey, Jr. The film will follow the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and will hit theaters on July 7.