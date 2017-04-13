'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Release Date, Spoilers: What Makes This Installment Different?

The web slinger is going to be brought to life yet again by a new actor, Tom Holland, after he made his appearance in "Captain America: Civil War." Given the many times that the hero has had multiple movie versions, what makes "Spider-Man: Homecoming" unique, and hopefully stand out?

(Photo: Facebook/Spider-Man) "Spider-Man: Homecoming" swings onto theaters on July 7, 2017.

For the obvious part, he's not alone as a hero in the movie. In the cinematic trailer, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) acts as Peter Parker's mentor, advising him to just live his life as a teen. Somewhere in the film, probably close to the end, Spider-Man swings through the metropolis alongside Ironman, so there's that.

Another thing that the teaser revealed is that Peter is going to face a new enemy, Vulture (Michael Keaton). Previous films have always featured the usual villains such as the Green Goblin, but this will be presenting a different battle for the friendly, juvenile wall-crawler.

Speaking of hero appearances, while it won't happen in this movie, Cinema Blend learns that there are plans to bring in Daredevil in the future. Co-producer Eric Carroll says, "[He's] not specifically referenced in this movie, no. I think that's something we all think would be really fun, and it's definitely a card I would love to see played, if not sooner rather than later."

As far as the setting goes, this is where the most uniqueness lies. Peter Parker is depicted in his high school years, thus everything else is in its era, including the way young love unravels and how he discovers his responsibilities. Screen Crush also reports that being in high school, the film creates a subtle reference to "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" in one chase scene, so that will be one nod to teen movies.

Given these points to ponder, it may be worthwhile to see yet another Spider-Man movie. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" arrives in cinemas on July 7, 2017.