'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Sequel Update: Scriptwriters Set To Return For Film's Upcoming Sequel

The original screenwriters of "Spider-Man Homecoming" are confirmed to be returning for the film's planned sequel.

Both Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are in the final stages of negotiations to write the follow-up film for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' 2017 hit film.

Both McKenna and Sommers were reportedly tapped to write the final draft of the film's script after John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, and film director Jon Watts wrote the early scripts.

Aside from "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Variety also reported that McKenna and Sommers also wrote the scripts for "The Lego Batman Movie," as well as "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" featuring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. They also wrote the script for "Ant-Man and the Wasp," as well as wrote for several TV productions like "The Mindy Project," "American Dad," and "Community."

The movie, which is the 16th film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is also considered as the second reboot of the "Spider-Man" film franchise.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" centers on the life of young Peter Parker (Tom Holland), as he struggles to balance his high school obligations and being Spider-Man. He also has to face his savage nemesis Vulture (Michael Keaton) along the way.

The film reportedly earned $738.2 million worldwide at the moment, with $319.3 million domestic gross.

Other than the return of the scriptwriters, the planned sequel of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" will also bring back Watts as its director, as well as Holland as the lead star. However, there is still no information about the possible plot of the sequel.

However, another report claimed that the plot of the still untitled "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel will focus on Peter's adventures as he begins his junior year at the Midtown High School after the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" that will be shown on May 4, 2018, and the untitled "Avengers 4" that is expected to be released on May 3, 2019.

The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel is also believed to start the Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during its possible release on July 2019.