'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Spoilers, News: Hasbro Unveils New Action Figures; Tom Holland Previews Best Friend's Role

With "Spider-Man: Homecoming" set to debut in July, Hasbro is releasing action figures based on the upcoming Marvel film. The toys give fans a good look at the film's hero, Peter Parker, in both versions of his Spidey suit, and the main antagonist, Vulture.

Facebook/SpiderManMovie'Spider-Man: Homecoming' will see Peter Parker donning a new, upgraded suit.

Two Spider-Man figures are available. The first one sees the superhero donning his homemade costume, while the second one is the upgraded version that Tony Stark made for him. Vulture is also decked out in full suit, complete with a helmet, mechanical feet, and wings.

Vulture may look the part, but the character may not be all bad after all. Michael Keaton, who plays the villain, spoke to Variety and revealed that he resonated with his character on some level.

"He's a really interesting — and more interesting than I thought — villain because there's parts of him that you go, 'You know what? I might see his point,'" Keaton said.

As for Peter Parker, his new suit is definitely an improvement compared to the one he first wore in "Captain America: Civil War." A glimpse of his costume and its many features was released by Marvel via a clip posted to their Twitter account earlier this month.

Stark's upgrades on the Spidey suit include a web shooter with various web types, which also incorporates a laser targeting system. The suit also has web wings, expressive eyes on the mask, and a GPS tracking system with a holographic display on the right wrist.

Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker, previously revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show that his character will not understand all the functionalities of the suit at first. However, with some help from his best friend, they are able to figure things out.

"Luckily enough, my best friend in the movie, Ned Leeds, is a complete gamer," Holland said, reports MovieWeb. "And using the Dell Inspiron 15 we were able to tap into the suit and find out some of its cool new exciting features."

Fans will have to wait a few more months before seeing the suit in action, though, as "Spider-Man: Homecoming" will not premiere until July 7, 2017.