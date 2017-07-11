'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Spoilers: Who Are the Characters in the Closing Credit Scenes; What Do They Mean?

Facebook/SpiderManMovie Promotional picture for "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" introduces another character from the Marvel comics through the film's closing credit scenes.

Mid-Credit Scene: Mac Gargan, aka Scorpion

Now that "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is a collaborative work between Sony and Marvel, the movie has the signature mid- and post-credit scenes just like in previously released titles under the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" had two closing credits scenes. The first was a mid-credit scene and featured Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture (Michael Keaton), who was shown inside a prison cell. He appeared to be contemplating on what he would do next against Peter Parker (Tom Holland). He was then interrupted by another inmate who implored him to spill the identity of Spider-Man.

The inmate seems to be an important character, as reports suspect. He had a scorpion tattoo and showed high interest in knowing who the real Spider-Man was. With that, even if the character was not directly identified, fans are certain that he is Mac Gargan, aka Scorpion.

Mac Gargan used to be a detective assigned to learn about the identity of Spider-Man. Desperate to accomplish his mission, the detective agreed to an experiment offered by his boss that later on mutated him. He was also given a scorpion tail, thus the name.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming's" mid-credit scene looked like it was building up the possibilities for the sequel. Toomes could be greatly confused, as he knows Peter Parker saved him in the end but he also wants to finish Spider-Man by himself. That being the case, he will likely not give away the hero's identity to Scorpion right away.

However, Scorpion could also be a villain to watch out for in the sequel, which means he could devise another way to locate Spider-Man, even when Toomes does not want him to.

Post-Credit Scene: Captain America

Marvel films' scenes at the end are either a clue on the next narrative or are just plain jokes or bonus entertainment for the fans. That is the case for "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

In the entire film, there was a joke carried out that referenced Captain America (Chris Evans). Teachers in Peter's high school would always use the Avenger as a role model on random occasions to convince students to do irrelevant tasks.

The joke was extended until the closing credits finished rolling. Captain America then appeared on the screen and directly addressed the audience.

He delivered a speech about patience that seemingly poked fun at Marvel movie fans who know the drill of not leaving the theater until the closing credits are over. It might also be a joke aimed at those who leave early and do not catch the end credits scenes.