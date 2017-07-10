'Spider-Man: Homecoming': What Comes Next in Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?

Facebook/SpiderManMovie A promotional picture for "Spider-Man: Homecoming" featured as the cover photo of the Marvel character's official Facebook page.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" has been a huge hit in theaters everywhere, and Marvel fans are keen to find out how Peter Parker's story progresses the overall plot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What new movies come after this chapter of the Spider-Man saga?

Marvel Studios will be visiting the events surrounding Thor later this year, as "Thor: Ragnarok" comes to theaters on Nov. 3. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will find his way to Sakaar, perhaps unwillingly, as he is held captive and placed in the gladiator's arena of the savage planet.

There, fans will find out what happened to the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), ever since he has gone missing after the events of "Avengers: Age of Ultron." Thor's unexpected reunion with the Hulk will be a bit rough for both of them, however, as the thunder god struggles to escape his predicament and face Hela (Cate Blancett).

After "Thor: Ragnarok," Marvel swings the viewpoint of fans around to Wakanda, where the enigmatic nation is revealed in more detail along with the movie introduction of T'Challa, the Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

T'Challa returns to his homeland to take up his father's place to rule the technologically advanced nation, and to do that, he has to earn his right to the throne, according to Comic Book.

Together with CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and his faithful cadre of female warriors called the Dora Milaje, Black Panther dons his mask to stop Wakanda from being involved in a world war.

"Black Panther" is set to premiere on theaters everywhere starting Feb. 18 next year.

After these solo outings for Thor and Black Panther, "Avengers: Infinity War" assembles the heroes together for a desperate push against Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Spider-man will once again swing into action on the big screen to aid the united heroes against one of the biggest threats in the universe on May 4, 2018.