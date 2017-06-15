'Spider-Man' News: Tom Holland Confirms Trilogy

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is apparently the beginning of a new trilogy, as confirmed by the Spider-Man actor himself, Tom Holland.

Facebook/SpiderManMovieA promotional image for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Holland recently spoke with French publication AlloCine, wherein he talked about "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which premieres next month. Whether it was intentional or a slip, he ended up giving out a major spoiler about the future of the film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man especially to grow in the next two movies," he said, revealing that it will not be his last stand-alone film.

"He's definitely not the finished article by the end of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and go through puberty I guess. It's going to be an exciting couple of movies... Yeah, there'll be Spider-Man 2 and 3, it won't be Homecoming 2 and 3."

Marvel Studios never announced this before. When Holland was asked whether his revelation was breaking news, all he had to say was "Sorry, Marvel. Whoops."

The second film in the trilogy is said to be scheduled for release in 2019, but fans will see Holland again next year in "Avengers: Infinity War."

In other news, the official "Spider-Man: Homecoming" mobile application has just been released ahead of the much-awaited movie. According to Comic Book, a certain feature in the application teases the appearance of Jackal, a popular adversary of Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man.

In the application, users get access to Peter's phone and read the text message exchanges with his best friend, Ned.

"Ms. Warren wouldn't get off my back about you being absent again today," one of the messages from Ned to Peter reads. Although this looks like an ordinary text, it made fans quite curious when the name Warren appeared, considering that the villain Jackal also carries the same name.

The Ms. Warren character is also in the upcoming film, played by "Orange Is the New Black" actress Selenis Leyva. She is said to be not too fond of Peter. Fans will have to wait and see what happens next with this character.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" hits theaters on July 7.