'Spider-Man' on PlayStation 4: Sony Reveals Trailer and New Details at E3

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) brought a lot of surprises and treats to fans. Tech giants butted heads in their own strategic attempts to win the hearts of the gaming community. Nintendo brought a classic back to life, and Sony responded in the best way possible: by concluding its E3 presentation with a trailer for "Spider-Man" on PlayStation 4 (PS4).

PlayStation official website"Spider-Man" on PlayStation 4 arrives next year

Developed by Insomniac Games, "Spider-Man" on PS4 was but a mystery before the annual E3 was held. Fans knew that they might get the action-adventure video game, but it is not until Sony's presentation when details were finally revealed to the gaming community. And if the demos are anything to go by, it looks like "Spider-Man" on PS4 is about to be the number 1 cause of sleepless nights for avid fans.

"It's a sprawling Manhatten, as soon as you load up the game you can go everywhere," creative director Bryan Intihar stated during the event. "It's open, it's not like we're hiding parts of the city. When he's chasing the helicopter, that's our city. You can swing around in it as much as you want. The idea is that no obstacle should be in your way. We saw the parkour elements and even when the water tower is destroyed, you can adapt to those situations."

Gamers will encounter Mr. Negative and Kingpin in the gameplay, but Sony said that they are not the only villains in the game. The tech giant also revealed that "Spider-Man" on PS4 will not be based on the facts presented by any films that feature the title's hero. Instead, Insomniac Games worked alongside Marvel to create another universe for everyone's friendly neighbor.

The trailer for "Spider-Man" on PS4 showcases a lot of things. The graphics and effects are impressive, and fans are particularly excited about the fact that web-slinging seems to be something integral to the game.

"Spider-Man" on PS4 has no specific release date yet, but Sony has said that it will come out sometime next year.