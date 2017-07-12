'Spider-Man' PS4 Game News: Title's Massive Scale Teased, Miles Morales Confirmed

(Photo: Insomniac Games) A promotional image for "Spider-Man."

The highly anticipated "Spider-Man" game stands as the biggest title that Insomniac Games has ever developed so far.

This was confirmed by the studio on Twitter when a fan asked them to compare the upcoming PlayStation 4 (PS4) exclusive to "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" in terms of scale.

"That's not a comparison we can really make. It's several times larger than Sunset City was though," they tweeted out, referring to the setting of its hit open-world third-person shooter, "Sunset Overdrive."

This makes the "Spider-Man" PS4 game quite enormous seeing that back in 2014, the studio went as far as to say that "Sunset Overdrive" was the biggest game they ever did at that point in time.

"It's a question I get asked every single game we make and the answer is it's the biggest game we have ever made at Insomniac," Insomniac Games president and CEO Ted Price said that time.

The studio also clarified that there was no downgrade in the build shown at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) from last year's build, as some fans are claiming.

More importantly, it was also revealed by Insomniac Games that Miles Morales, known in the comics as the Ultimate Spider-Man, will be featured in the "Spider-Man" game.

"Miles Morales lives in New York City, has a role in the story, and also helps show another side of Peter Parker," the developer tweeted along with a video showing the character.

Miles Morales lives in New York City, has a role in the story, and also helps show another side of Peter Parker. #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/IABA9OhPaU — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 7, 2017

There is no clear explanation as to how he will fit in to the story, but Screen Rant speculates that Miles could end up being a support character to Spider-Man during his battles with the villains in the game.

In the comics, Miles replaced Peter as Spider-Man in the Ultimate Marvel saga before he was featured in the Marvel Universe, where he was able to interact with other characters including Peter, who ends up training him.

The "Spider-Man" PS4 game is slated for release in 2018.