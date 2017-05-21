'Spider-Man' PS4 Insomniac Release Date: Gameplay Footage to Be Shown at E3 2017? Title Reveal Also Expected

The "Spider-Man" game for PlayStation 4 (PS4) being developed by Insomniac Games is expected to make an appearance at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017.

(Photo: YouTube/Insomniac Games)A screenshot from the E3 2016 teaser of "Spider-Man" for PS4.

The game was unveiled with a full trailer at last year's E3. After that, fans only saw a bit of it at a PS4 Pro event. With development making headway, a presentation at the convention is almost certain.

IGN believes that E3 2017 will be a perfect time to show off some gameplay footage from "Spider-Man" PS4. The final title of the game could be revealed as well.

With the upcoming Marvel movie "Spider-Man: Homecoming" a month away from the event, the publication says that showcasing the game featuring the superhero will build a hype for both projects.

Marvel and Insomniac have a grand vision for the "Spider-Man" PS4 game. When asked by GameSpot about virtual reality (VR), Marvel senior VP of games and innovations Jay Ong said that they make sure they put out games that make the most of the console they are released in and are of the highest quality including the upcoming "Spider-Man" title.

"In VR, we have that same ambition. We think if we do something there, it shouldn't be just for the novelty of it. It should be something that defines the platform, that defines the experience," he said.

"Certainly we're looking to build when Spider-Man comes out, it'll be one of the best games on the platform, and when Avengers comes out, it'll be one of the best games on those platforms. We think our efforts in VR will be the same thing," he went on to say.

"Spider-Man" PS4 will feature a much more experienced Peter Parker, donning a never-before-seen suit. Insomniac says that the game will tell "a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man story."

The developer promises gameplay elements that none of the previous Spider-Man games had. Fans should see more of it at the E3 2017, taking place June 13 to 15.