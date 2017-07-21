'Spider-Man' Spin-Offs Will Have Distinct Styles According to Sony

Sony has revealed that the upcoming "Spider-Man" spin-offs will have their own distinct style. This comes after the success of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" which will serve as the catalyst for a number of films based other characters from the comic.

YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment A screenshot from the trailer of "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

The company already had plans to create a number of films which focus on the supervillains of the "Spider-Man" universe after "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in 2014. However, the film's underwhelming performance at the box office led to the plan being temporarily put on hiatus.

It was only after Marvel Studios' successful take on the superhero with actor Tom Holland did they revisit their vision. Prior to the release of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the company announced that a standalone "Venom" film starring Tom Hardy is already in the works.

Sony also plans to take a different approach with its own cinematic universe opting for a more distinctive style. This means more R-Rated and low-budget projects with each having a different genre.

Currently, the company has two spin-offs on the table: "Venom" which will be helmed by Ruben Fleischer, and "Silver & Black" to be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Fleischer's "Venom" is set to be a horror film along the lines of John Carpenter and David Cronenberg's work, according to Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch. Fleischer also revealed that he has always been drawn to antihero superheroes and that "Venom" has a dark element and a wit that appeals to him.

On the other hand, "Silver & Black" has been described as a buddy film by Prince-Bythewood. The film will follow Silver Sable and Black Cat, two women who are at war with each other but nevertheless need each other to survive.

There will probably be more "Spider-Man" spin-off films to come. By opting for a lower budget and a more diverse creative attitude, Sony is certainly maximizing its potential for profit without taking much risk.