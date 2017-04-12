'Splatoon 2,' 'ARMS' Launch Dates to Be Announced on April 12?

With the hype over games like "The Legend of Zelda" slowly beginning to fade, and although the re-release of "Mario Kart 8" is set to happen in the near future, some members of the gaming community have grown curious about what other games will be landing on the new Nintendo Switch console.

Youtube/Nintendo A screenshot from the official trailer of "Splatoon 2."

Nintendo recently announced that it will be hosting a new Direct stream on Wednesday, April 12 at 6 p.m. EDT. The presentation will primarily focus on two of the most anticipated spring or summer releases for the Switch — "Splatoon 2" and "ARMS" — and their official launch dates.

When "ARMS" was first announced, many gaming fans assumed that the video game would be a launch title for the Switch, but it was given a cryptic "spring" release instead. "Splatoon 2," on the other hand, is slated for launch this summer, but no specific date was also given.

According to Forbes, "Splatoon 2" is expected to be a large-scale success for the Switch console, as it is one of the highly-awaited titles this year outside of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Mario Odyssey." The original game received rave reviews for its creative single and multiplayer content.

A beta version of "Splatoon 2" was made available in late March, giving Switch owners the opportunity to test out the game before deciding to acquire the full version once it is released.

"ARMS," on the other hand, was previously revealed back in January to be an arena-based fighting game that requires motion controls.

"It's important to point out that [we've] been playing with the Joy-Cons — one in each hand — using motion controls," Nintendo explained at the time. "But obviously if you're a purist and you like button controls, [and] you'd rather use a more traditional controller, you can of course do that as well."

"ARMS" is slated for a spring release, while "Splatoon 2" is scheduled for launch on the Nintendo Switch this summer.