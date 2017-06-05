'Splatoon 2,' 'ARMS' Release Date, Latest News: Tournaments Confirmed for E3

Later this month, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 will be held in Los Angeles, and the event will be providing the gaming community a sneak peek at the most exciting video games that are expected to arrive in the near future.

(Photo: Facebook/Splatoon)A promotional photo of the video game "Splatoon 2."

Nintendo has previously guaranteed a grand participation at the upcoming E3 event, and now the company has confirmed its plans to hold tournaments that will highlight two of its forthcoming major releases — "ARMS" and "Splatoon 2."

The gaming company has recently released "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" for the Nintendo Switch, and now, the company hopes to see gamers play competitively in two of its upcoming major multiplayer tittles. And only one team is set to come out on top at the E3 event.

According to a report by GameRant, four different four-person teams are scheduled to compete while playing "Splatoon 2," having won regional tournaments earlier this year. The group Deadbeat will be representing the United States, Dynameu will represent Japan, Rising Moon will serve as the representative of Europe, and Blue Ringed Octolings will be the team competing on behalf of Australia and New Zealand.

The four teams will be facing off each other in a round-robin Turf War tournament, which will decide seeding for the next round. At the second stage, the competitors will be squaring off in a Ranked Battle mode. The semifinal matches will each be decided in best-of-five games, while the championship round will be a best-of-seven game.

The "ARMS" tournament, on the other hand, will feature four expert players from the gaming community as well as four E3 attendees who will qualify on the event itself. This will allow underdogs to compete against pros.

The professional gamers for the "ARMS" competition comprise of "Super Smash Bros." experts SuperGirlKels, Tafokints, and Kayane, including "Street Fighter" specialist Alex Valle.

The "Splatoon 2" tournament is scheduled to take place on June 13 at 2:30 p.m. PT, while the "ARMS" competition is set to kick off on June 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT. Both tournaments will be streamed live on the Nintendo website, YouTube and Twitch.

"ARMS" is scheduled for launch on the Nintendo Switch on June 18, while "Splatoon 2" will be released on July 21.