'Splatoon 2' Free Demo Splatfest News: Nintendo Releases Game Trial Before Launch; When Can Gamers Play?

"Splatoon 2" will be out on the Nintendo Switch on Friday, July 21. A week before its release, however, players will be able to enjoy the game via a free demo for the Splatfest.

YouTube/Nintendo UK

The Splatfest is a gaming competition within "Splatoon" involving two teams with four players. Participants will be asked to choose between the Cake team and the Ice Cream team before they start playing.

The "Splatoon 2" free demo on Splatfest may be downloaded beginning Friday, July 7, via the Nintendo eShop. The game trial, however, won't be active until the actual launch on Saturday, July 15 at around 3 p.m. For now, gamers who have downloaded the Splatfest demo can vote for Cake vs. Ice Cream or check their inboxes to message other players or team members.

Nintendo Direct announced that the Splatfest tournament will be a regular thing in "Splatoon 2." Freebies will be offered to players via DLC updates that will start rolling after a year of release. These might include special weapons or shields such as the bubble blower or the umbrella.

"Splatoon," the shooting game, first came out for the Wii U in 2015 but it took a while for Nintendo to release game add-ons or DLC for this iteration. Hence, players doubted the playability of the sequel despite the game's overall positive reception.

The Japanese gaming developer, however, assured the game's fans that "Splatoon 2" will be packed with offers for years to come. In addition, the new version will also have a voice chat that was previously missing from the first release.

Gamers will have to download a smartphone SplatNet 2 app to activate this voice feature. The app also lets players check their stats and progress as well as check on the areas where they have splattered without turning on their console. Learn more about Nintendo Direct's announcement for the "Splatoon 2" in the video below.