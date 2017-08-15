'Splatoon 2' News: Multi-Purpose Splat Brella Now Available in the Game

The Splat Brella can be used for both offense and defense

Twitter courtesy of Nintendo of America The Splat Brella in action inside 'Splatoon 2'

"Splatoon 2" players now have a new weapon to play around with inside the game, and it is none other than the Splat Brella.

Announced just recently by the developers, the Splat Brella is one of the more unique weapons inside the game because it can be used in different ways.

Just like any other umbrella, players can use the Splat Brella to protect themselves. However, instead of keeping away from raindrops, they will be shielding themselves from the attacks of their opponents.

As seen in the images provided by Nintendo, when the Splat Brella is unfolded, it really can work as an effective shield.

Aside from that, players can also use the Splat Brella to launch attacks of their own.

Detailed previously by DualShockers, players have the option of utilizing the Splat Brella just like any other standard shooter inside "Splatoon 2."

That is not all, however, as aside from firing ink, the Splat Brella itself can also act as a projectile. Players can fire the Splat Brella while in shield form, and it can protect players as it travels in the air before hopefully landing a good strike.

The versatility of the Splat Brella could turn it into a popular weapon inside the game, provided that players are able to really familiarize themselves with its functions.

Recent rumors have hinted that there may be other weapons beyond the Splat Brella that may be coming to "Splatoon 2" in the future.

According to a post from Redditor "OatmealDome," a Blaster and a Charger were found in the game's files.

On top of that, a weapon type known as the Squeezer is supposedly in the works as well.

For now, developers have yet to announce which other weapons may be added, so players will just have to stay tuned.

More news about "Splatoon 2" should be made available in the future.