'Splatoon 2' News: Sequel to Feature Updated Ranked Modes

Nintendo is making some changes in the ranked modes for "Splatoon 2" as the franchise makes its jump to the Nintendo Switch console.

(Photo: Nintendo)An image from "Splatoon 2."

The sequel's Splat Zones will come with the same set of base-rules and gameplay, but the user interface was tweaked to allow players to keep track of the status of the objective.

The bigger changes to expect in "Splatoon 2" are in the Tower Control, which will feature new eight-second deployable checkpoints, which teams can use to hatch new tactics.

With this tweak, the competition is expected to become more intense and cutthroat and will also allow gamers to go through different unique situations.

Another modification in "Splatoon 2" involves the Rainmaker. The weapon was upgraded to generate a powerful explosive burst rather than the chargeable tornado attack.

However, this enhancement comes with a requirement now. Players will have to possess improved skill and aim in order to properly use the weapon.

"Splatoon 2" will also feature maps with greater frequency and new voice chat functionality, which media outlets believe is a bit too messy and clunky with all the wires involved.

Meanwhile, Nintendo detailed the "Splatoon 2" and "ARMS" tournaments coming to the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017.

For "Splatoon 2," there will be competitors from four different global regions, namely the United States, Australia, Europe and Japan, and they are set to battle it out in a round-robin Turf War tournament.

The next round will see the teams meet again in the Ranked Battle modes. The semifinal stage will be in the form of a best-of-five showdown, while the championship will be best-of-seven.

"Splatoon 2 and ARMS are games that lend themselves perfectly to tournaments, and E3 is an ideal venue to bring people together to compete," Nintendo of America senior vice president of sales and marketing Doug Bowser said in the official statement.

"These friendly tournaments will highlight the fun, competitive nature of these games and the Nintendo Switch hardware for people at home and on the show floor," he went on to say.