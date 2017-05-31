'Splatoon 2' news, updates: Brand New Gear Leaked on Twitter; Single-Player Mode Focuses on Finding Callie

A whole new gear for "Splatoon 2" was recently leaked, revealing what clothing brand will be used by the characters in the game. Meanwhile, the upcoming video game available on Nintendo Switch will feature a new story mode that puts players in search for Callie.

"Splatoon 2" is a third-person shooting video game that Nintendo will be publishing for the Nintendo Switch. The release of "Splatoon 2" happens in July, which gives Nintendo a little more time to tweak and improve the upcoming game before all the details are finalized for the launch.

A recent leak on Twitter from Japan suggests that the complete apparel for the characters in "Splatoon 2" will be provided by the brand Sigureni.

The post, translated by the IB Times, describes Sigureni as an "authentic outdoor brand" composed of "state-of-the-art materials."

"This gear has outstanding functionality in any harsh environment. On the other hand, because it is comfortable to wear and fashionable, it is also popular as everyday wear," the post continued.

The Sigureni brand remains consistent with the Japanese culture embedded in the original "Splatoon." The brand name Sigureni is very close to the word Shigureni, which is defined as a popular recipe in Japan that has beef and ginger.

Aside from a whole new gear, "Splatoon 2" will be featuring a single-player mode.

As reported by IGN, the single-player story mode revolves around the story of Callie, of Squid Sisters fame, going missing. The player will have to go on a journey to find Callie with the help of Marie, and fight against the Octarian army alongside the Great Zapfish.

"Splatoon 2" will also have other new features such as multiplayer battles and enhanced weapons, which gamers can check out on Nintendo's official website.

"Splatoon 2" will be launched this July 21 on Nintendo Switch.