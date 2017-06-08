'Splatoon 2' Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Release Date News: Special-Edition Joy-Con Coming in July

Aside from the release of "Splatoon 2," Nintendo will also release a special edition Nintendo Switch Pro controller inspired by the upcoming third-person shooter video game.

twitter/NintendoAmerica The "Splatoon 2" Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will come alongside the main game on July 21.

The game studio announced the release of the "Splatoon 2" Nintendo Switch Pro controller on Twitter. It will come alongside the team-based video game on Friday, July 21.

According to reports, the special-edition controller comes with brightly colored handles to differentiate it from the usual Nintendo Switch controllers. One side will be covered in green, while the other will be in pink. It will also have a translucent black plastic on the controller's main body which will be designed with little black-colored splat marks. It was also mentioned that there will be several doodles illustrated by the Inklings as well.

Pricing for the upcoming special-edition controller remains under wraps, but it is expected to cost a little more than the standard version which is being sold for $70.

Aside from the upcoming "Splatoon 2" Nintendo Switch Pro controller, a special-edition chat headset that will work with the console's dedicated smartphone app is expected to be released as well.

The upcoming "Splatoon 2" game will start nine months after the last Splatfest of the 2015 Wii U "Splatoon" game where Marie won in a battle against her fellow Squid Sister, Callie.

In the upcoming game, the typically inseparable Squid Sisters will start to spend more time away from each other because of their own careers. But when Marie finds out that Callie has disappeared with the Great Zapfish, she will become worried that the Octarians have taken them. This will prompt her to seek the help of an Inkling recruit to be able to get inside the Octarians' hiding place to retrieve the Great Zapfish and learn what really happened to Callie.