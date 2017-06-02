'Splatoon 2' P90 Clone and Single-Player Weapon Changes Coming to Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch version of "Splatoon 2" is already making waves ahead of its July launch date, as a few features started getting revealed for the sequel to the highly successful "Splatoon" game. A post on the official social media account of the game, in the meantime, hinted at what could be a P90 that might just make it into the new "Splatoon" sequel.

Facebook/SplatoonNintendo will launch "Splatoon 2" for Nintendo Switch this July.

The upcoming "Splatoon 2" weapon has been spotted on the game's official Tumblr page, which shows Agent 4 followed by an assortment of weapons, presumably coming for the next game.

The weapons have been described as coming from the "Ammo Knights" weapon shop owned by Sheldon the horseshoe crab. Among the paint guns on display, the unmistakable shape of a P90 could be seen.

Fans and followers of "Splatoon," however, suggest that this gun might not be a new addition to the game, after all, as reported by the International Business Times. Some are speculating that the P90 is just a design variation of the Hero Shot already in use by players in the single player Hero Mode of the first "Splatoon" game.

The P90 in question has already been featured in a single player teaser trailer for "Splatoon 2," which lends support to rumors that this new weapon could be for the single player mode only.

The description seems pretty squarely aimed at the story mode aspect of the game as well. "He will lend Agent 4 weapons exclusively for fighting the Octarian threat. This also allows him to collect data on his weapons so he can mass produce them for use in official Turf War battles," read an update by the Live from Squid Research Lab Tumblr blog.

"Splatoon 2" is expected to be released for the Nintendo Switch on July 21. The upcoming Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) is expected to yield more details on the "Splatoon" sequel as well, when the event features the Nintendo panel on June 13 at noon EDT.