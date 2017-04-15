'Splatoon 2' Release Date News: July 21 Launch Date Announced

Nintendo has announced the official released date of the upcoming video game sequel "Splatoon 2."

In Nintendo's Direct presentation on Wednesday, April 12, the gaming company revealed that the highly anticipated sequel to "Splatoon" will be launched on July 21.

The game was previously set for a summer release this year as announced during the Switch reveal event in January. After a successful first Global Testfire, it seems the upcoming video game is on track with its schedule and will be ready to bring in new weapons, characters as well as maps to the "Splatoon" franchise mid-summer.

Apart from the release date, Nintendo also revealed that three "Splatoon 2" amiibo will be available this summer. The set of amiibo is also scheduled for release on July 21, and will include new versions of game characters such as Inkling Girl, Inkling Boy and a Squid.

Nintendo also confirmed that the upcoming video game will be compatible with the previously released "Splatoon" amiibo.

The original "Splatoon" game was a massive hit for the Nintendo Wii U at a time when the game console needed it. Prior to the game's launch, the console was experiencing a serious software drought. The one-of-a-kind spin on the first-person shooter (FPS) genre has since gained considerable popularity and developed a real cult following.

According to GameRant, early signs from the testfire indicate that "Splatoon 2" has remained faithful to the original game's winning formula while also adding fun new features which do not conflict with the game's basic mechanics.

The new player versus environment (PvE) game mode will also be an added feature that will be a refreshing change for gamers who are intimidated by the game's player versus player (PvP) options. Hence, it seems "Splatoon 2" will have an even broader appeal for Nintendo Switch users.

"Splatoon 2" is scheduled for release on July 21 for the Nintendo Switch console.