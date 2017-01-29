'Splatoon 2' Release Date News 2017: New Barnacles-Themed Map Unveiled

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nintendo has unveiled a new stage for its highly anticipated third-person shooter game, "Splatoon 2." It is called the Fujitsubo Sports Club or Barnacles Sports Club.

It is much like an indoor rock-climbing gym, but instead of boulders to climb, this new map is filled with barnacles of various colors instead, hence the name.

Twitter/SplatoonJP A screenshot of the new "Splatoon 2" map, the Barnacles Sports Club

As revealed on the official Twitter account for the video game series, the "Splatoon 2" map is a training gym that caters to bouldering practice range. It also has a swimming pool, a running machine and all sorts of workout facilities.

"Recently, the stoic workout seems to be getting popular more than the shape training purpose training," Nintendo wrote on its Twitter post.

The company also shared a slew of screenshots showing off the Barnacles Sports Club in "Splatoon 2." It appears to be very huge, and unsurprisingly colorful, due to both the design and ink blots all around.

The Barnacles Sports Club is just one of the many new things to expect in "Splatoon 2." Another new map fans can explore in the game is The Reef, "home to some of the most popular boutique shops in the city."

The hub for Inklings has also been changed. Instead of the Inkopolis Plaza, the latest and coolest hangout in the sequel is the Inkopolis Square.

"Splatoon 2" will also introduce a new set of weapons including the Splat Dualies. Another is the Inkjet, which allows players to hover in the air and fire ink blobs to enemies below using its blob launcher.

Another new weapon is called the Sting Ray. Nintendo says that it "fires a ray of pressurized ink that can shoot through walls and travel long distances, splatting any enemy players it touches." There is also one weapon yet to be named that allows players to target and fire at four enemies all at once.

"Splatoon 2" will be released this summer for the Nintendo Switch.