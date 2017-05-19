'Splatoon 2' Release Date, News: Single-Player Mode Featured in New Trailer

Nintendo is building the hype around "Splatoon 2," another title expected to hit the popular console Switch soon. This time around, the company went to highlight the game's single-player mode.

YouTube/Nintendo Nintendo released a new trailer for "Splatoon 2," showcasing the game's single-player mode.

The company revealed the aforementioned mode of "Splatoon 2" via a trailer. They even released a set of high-resolution screenshots taken directly from the solo campaign. The images give fans a better look at the forthcoming game's characters, weapons and levels, among others.

The story mode of "Splatoon 2" revolves around Callie, who has since been missing. It is the duty of every player to find the character with the help of Marie. Along with this mission is the task to locate the Great Zapfish, with the promise of going up against the fierce Octarian army.

Apart from the images and trailer, Nintendo also introduced brand-new concept art for "Splatoon 2." It is designed specifically for the game's single-player campaign. By the looks of it, there is no doubt that the game's popularity will soar even higher.

Polygon notes that the new "Splatoon 2" trailer showcases the different stages players will undergo throughout the solo mission. In one way or another, they feature the same areas found in the Wii U version of the game. It should be noted, though, that these stages take place in more diverse and unique locations. Some even feature faces that are not found in the previous title.

Nintendo also released a couple of chapters from the game's prologue to give fans an idea of how Callie and Marie got separated. Of course, the trailer the company dropped does not necessarily give out the whole story of the game. This is something players will have to find out for themselves come July 21, the release date of the title.