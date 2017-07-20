'Splatoon 2' Review: It's the Same Game Everyone Loves, But Better

"Splatoon 2" will officially be released on July 21, but the early reviews are already out.

The competitive third-person shooter game was very popular among gamers when it first came out in May 2015. The sequel has a lot of new features that are welcomed by fans of the game. One of the most interesting things added in the game is the ability of a character to turn into a squid.

"Splatoon 2" was launched on the Nintendo Switch, unlike its predecessor that was released on the Wii U. Because of the change in consoles, the game feels like a completely new experience even to those who have played the first "Splatoon" release.

According to Empire Online, players get to play as Inkling, a humanoid that is armed with a gun that emits colored ink. Spreading the ink across the field turns it into a squid, allowing a player to move up and down the playing surface with ease. Walking on enemy ink will slow a player down and reduce his energy. Ultimately, the goal of each team is to cover the playing field with your team color as much as possible.

Aside from the gameplay sophomore outing retained one of the identifiable traits of the first game — the vibrant graphics. "Splatoon 2" is still the same colorful game with improved ink-based weapons that splatter different colors. The eight maps boast different terrains wherein players should strategically choose the right ink management and positioning in order to win against the other team.

Compared to the original "Splatoon" game, "Splatoon 2" definitely has more weapons to offer. Each of the new weapons has a distinct use and purpose. As reported by IGN, Inkbrush covers the ground with ink much quicker than the other weapons. The Slosher, on the other hand, works like a bucket of ink that is lethal as a close-range weapon. The Dualies is a dual-pistol style that has a great firing rate and also able to release a massive concentration of ink.

Aside from the improved graphics and expanded armory, "Splatoon 2" is still the same third-person shooter adventure everyone loves.