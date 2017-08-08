'Splatoon 2' Rumors: Additional Maps and Stages Discovered via Data Mining

Nintendo A bunch of new maps may be coming to 'Splatoon 2'

Data miners have worked their magic on several games, uncovering upcoming features for titles ranging from "Pokémon Go" to "Overwatch," and now it seems like "Splatoon 2" has captured their attention as well.

Most recently, data miners found several supposed items hidden in the game's files that may be added sometime soon.

According to a new post from Redditor "OatmealDome," additions for the game found in the files include several maps and even some new weapons.

Beginning with the new maps, players can apparently expect at least four of them to be introduced soon. Two of these maps – Kawa and Pillar – were seen previously in a recent Nintendo Direct, and now, placeholder images for them have reportedly been placed in the files.

While players may have some idea of what Kawa and Pillar are or could possibly become, two more discovered maps are a bit more mysterious. These two other maps are supposedly named Line and Tunnel, though those could turn out to be just placeholder names. In any case, both Line and Tunnel are apparently in development right now, so there is a chance that they may be revealed sooner rather than later.

In addition to those maps, two new Salmon Run stages may be coming to "Splatoon 2" as well, according to the data mine. The new stages are seen in the files as Shakehouse and Threepoints and these are supposedly being tested currently, hinting that they too may not be that far off from release.

Finally, players may soon be able to get their hands on some new weapons as well. The post even noted that a new Squeezer weapon type was also in the works.

The takeaway from this post seems to be that developers are planning on adding plenty of new items to the game, and if these findings prove to be accurate, then "Splatoon 2" may be growing significantly very soon.