'Splatoon 2' Switch DLC: New Weapon Dualie Squelchers Added

(Photo: Nintendo) The Dualie Squelchers released for "Splatoon 2."

"Splatoon 2" gamers will have a cool new toy to tinker with in the hit third-person shooter, team-based Nintendo Switch game, thanks to the addition of the Dualie Squelchers.

Thanks to this new breed of dual-wielding weapon, players practically get the effect they would expect from a long-range weapon from a short-range one.

As detailed on the official Tumblr page for "Splatoon," the Dualie Squelchers is basically an upgraded spin on the shooter-type Jet Squelcher from the original game. Nintendo writes:

Its iconic longish-range and rapid fire return with the added dodge roll ability. It comes with a Point Sensor sub and Tenta Missiles special. We even noticed that while shooting from a crouch right after rolling, both Squelchers are temporarily merged - fascinating! Sheldon recommends this kit for nimble fighters that want to support their team and be a real nuisance to opponents.

This new "Splatoon 2" weapon also gives players the ability to perform dodge rolls that increases the damage to the opponent for a short but game-changing time.

Dual Shockers gushes that after doing a dodge, players can have the Dualie Squelchers merge together into one epic-looking blaster and the game does so in a way that will remind players of anime.

This latest "Splatoon 2" addition is now available over at the Ammo Knights for 9800 coins. To get an idea how they look like in action, check the clip shared by Nintendo below.

Attention Inklings - New weapon alert! Dualie Squelchers are now available at Ammo Knights. Check them out and get splatting! #Splatoon2 pic.twitter.com/kDvQqVMK79 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 29, 2017

"Splatoon 2" was released last July 21 with a price tag of $59.99. A few days back, Nintendo rolled out a patch to fix the issues on the game's SplatNet Gear Shop that occur when purchasing gear abilities as well as the glitch affecting the experience points (XP) and ranking information.

Despite "Splatoon 2" only being around for a few days, speedrunners are already beating the game under two hours.