'Splatoon 2' Update: Leak Reveals New Maps and Weapons, Playable Octolings Teased

(Photo: Nintendo) The Dualie Squelchers released for "Splatoon 2."

Datamining information has revealed that Nintendo seems to be working on tons of brand-new exciting additions for "Splatoon 2."

According to Reddit user OatmealDome, who dug into the game files, new and overhauled maps and weapons are in development.

Two additional maps named Line and Tunnel are apparently coming to "Splatoon 2." Placeholder images found in the Direct reveal two others that are being referred to as Kawa and Pillar.

Nintendo also appears to be doing some revamping work on Kelp Dome and Blackbelly Skatepark while new stages in Salmon Run were spotted too.

They are internally called Shakehouse and Threepoints although the Reddit user says that there are four planned stages for Salmon Run in "Splatoon 2" as of version 1.0.0.

Lastly, there seem to be "testing versions" present in the updates for the Splatfest-exclusive multiplayer map Shifty Station as well.

On the weapon side of things, "Splatoon 2" might be getting really fun ones. First is a new type called Squeezer, which is described, per Sheldon's explanation:

The Squeezer main is a new type of semi-auto shooter where one trigger pull equals one ink shot! Holding down [ZR] won't provide a steady stream of ink, but spamming the trigger will give you rapid fire with a damage output you'll dig! Set up a Splash Wall to protect your team, then head for the front lines! The semi-auto style is a great way to control your ink use. Put even far-off foes on notice with the Sting Ray special! If you've got confidence in your aim, give this single-shot set a try!

"Splatoon 2" is also apparently getting a Blaster, Charger and Brella from Grizzco. Other weapons coming to the game are detailed here.

It also seems that there will be new playable characters to be introduced in "Splatoon 2." The PlayerType parameter was changed to include values, namely SquidGirl, SquidBoy and Oct.

Interestingly, there was also a file referencing to OctBoy, which could hint the arrival of a male humanoid Octoling in "Splatoon 2."